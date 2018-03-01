N. Augusta Public Safety searching for bank robbery suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

N. Augusta Public Safety searching for bank robbery suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Regions Bank robbery suspect 3/1/18 (source: North Augusta Public Safety) Regions Bank robbery suspect 3/1/18 (source: North Augusta Public Safety)
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at Regions Bank on West Avenue in North Augusta. NADPS is searching for a black man around 6-feet-tall with a stocky build. He was seen walking away from the bank and left in a dark-colored Nissan, last seen headed south on Lake Ave.

No one was injured during the robbery. NADPS is treating him as a lone suspect. If you have seen this man, please contact Public Safety.

