N. Augusta Public Safety searching for bank robbery suspect

North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a man they say robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at Regions Bank on West Avenue in North Augusta. NADPS is searching for a black man around 6-feet-tall with a stocky build. He was seen walking away from the bank and left in a dark-colored Nissan, last seen headed south on Lake Ave.

No one was injured during the robbery. NADPS is treating him as a lone suspect. If you have seen this man, please contact Public Safety.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.