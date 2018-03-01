Pre-K Student brings loaded gun to South side Elementary

According to the Richmond County Spokesperson, a Pre-K student brought a loaded gun to Southside Elementary Wednesday Morning.

There was a letter sent home notifying parents that no one was injured and the gun was noticed by a teacher in the student's backpack. It was immediately reported to administration and the RCBOE police. The mother of that student, Quinniquetta Cole is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

