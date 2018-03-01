Up Fur Adoption Now: Buddy

Meet Buddy!

This handsome boy is hanging out at the Columbia County Animal Shelter. However, he would rather be getting loved on in a great new home.

Buddy is about 2-3 years old Labrador mix, and has energy. He’d do great in an active home. He’s perfect to take to the dog park, or walks, or maybe even the beach.

Buddy was adopted a few months ago from the shelter but was just returned. His owners other dogs were aggressive towards Buddy. So, now he’s back on the hunt for the right match. He is incredibly sweet and just wants to be loved.

He’s already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all his shots. His adoption fee is $25.