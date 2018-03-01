High Pollen levels in the C-S-R-A affecting allergies

Spring is in just a couple of weeks, one thing we're experiencing besides warm temperatures is early Pollen. With the flu and other viruses going around, the last thing you want is for your allergies to cause you issues because of the pollen. The C-S-R-A been seeing medium - high levels of pollen the past couple of weeks according to Pollen.com . Here are some tips. Take off your shoes at the door so that way you don't track it into the house. Also, try not to have your...More >>
One South Carolina school is leading the way to a greener energy future. W. E. Parker Elementary in Edgefield is one of very few schools in the country with a solar farm on campus. The solar farm is made up of 1600 panels which generate 735,000 kilowatts of energy a year. The project was completed in 2016 at a cost of $890,000.More >>
Columbia County is mourning the loss of a retired public official. Retired fire chief Doug Cooper was native to Augusta and served as Columbia County's fire chief for eighteen years.More >>
On Feb. 25, Chasity Foster posted to her Facebook page that she ran the Princess Half Marathon at Disney World in Orlando, FL. While participating in the run, her necklace containing the ashes of her recently-deceased daughter, Shaylin, fell off.More >>
