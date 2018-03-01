South Carolina school leads the way in solar energy

One South Carolina school is leading the way to a greener energy future. W. E. Parker Elementary in Edgefield is one of very few schools in the country with a solar farm on campus. The solar farm is made up of 1600 panels which generate 735,000 kilowatts of energy a year. The project was completed in 2016 at a cost of $890,000.More >>
Columbia County is mourning the loss of a retired public official. Retired fire chief Doug Cooper was native to Augusta and served as Columbia County's fire chief for eighteen years.
On Feb. 25, Chasity Foster posted to her Facebook page that she ran the Princess Half Marathon at Disney World in Orlando, FL. While participating in the run, her necklace containing the ashes of her recently-deceased daughter, Shaylin, fell off.
Peach trees and most flowering plants depend on a certain amount of chilling hours. Peaches need between 800 and 1100 chilling hours.
Vaughn says we've seen nearly 1200 chilling hours this winter. But many varieties of peaches are blooming a few weeks ahead of schedule, and that could spell trouble down the road.
Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. gave his State of the City Address February 27, 2017 at Augusta Technical College to review the city's progress and plans for tomorrow. He touched on Augusta becoming a city of innovation, housing development, and his hopes for the James Brown Arena, which ended in an immense standing ovation from the audience following his address.
