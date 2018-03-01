GreenJackets release new uniforms, new look for Auggie - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GreenJackets release new uniforms, new look for Auggie

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

We're only a little over 40 days before the Augusta GreenJackets start their first season at SRP Park.

On Wednesday, they unveiled their brand new uniforms at North Augusta elementary.

They now have three uniforms - home, away and an alternate.

Auggie - the Mascot - also showed up sporting his new look for the kids.

"It was an exciting day for us, we've been waiting to unleash our uniforms, our home, away and the surprise was our Giants uniforms it's gonna be a great," said Tom Dellinger, VP of the GreenJackets.

