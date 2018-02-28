Long-time Columbia Co. fire chief Doug Cooper dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Long-time Columbia Co. fire chief Doug Cooper dies

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Doug Cooper (source: Doug Cooper)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County is mourning the loss of a retired public official. Retired fire chief Doug Cooper was native to Augusta and served as Columbia County's fire chief for eighteen years.

Doug Cooper graduated from Evans High School. He started his career with the fire department in 1975 and became chief in 1988. He retired in 2016. Under Chief Cooper's leadership, Martinez Columbia Fire Rescue became the first fire department in the region to be a licensed first responder agency.

Service for Chief Cooper will be held Friday, Mar. 2 at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on N. Belair Road in Evans.

