Mayor Davis gives State of the City address at Augusta Technical College

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. gave his State of the City Address February 27, 2017 at Augusta Technical College to review the city’s progress and plans for tomorrow. He touched on Augusta becoming a city of innovation, housing development, and his hopes for the James Brown Arena, which ended in an immense standing ovation from the audience following his address.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in the Warrenville area. According to Capt. Eric Abdullah, the sheriff's office responded to a call of shots fired on Baker Street in Warrenville.More >>
On Feb. 25, Chasity Foster posted to her Facebook page that she ran the Princess Half Marathon at Disney World in Orlando, FL. While participating in the run, her necklace containing the ashes of her recently-deceased daughter, Shaylin, fell off.More >>
The Richmond County School System is holding a career fair. It will be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am- 12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing on Monday night. At around 8:49 p.m., the Sheriff's Office got a call in reference to an assault on the 1700 block of 15th street.More >>
