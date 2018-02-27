Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Warrenville

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in the Warrenville area.

According to Capt. Eric Abdullah, the sheriff's office responded to a call of shots fired on Baker Street in Warrenville. The suspect, Monroe Hall, III, fled the scene in a vehicle. The sheriff's office began a pursuit but broke off when the reported victim expressed that they did not want to press charges, as there was no damage done.

Hall abandoned his vehicle and forcibly entered a home on the corner of Hillman Street and Hwy. 421. The house's occupant fled and called 911.