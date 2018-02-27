Columbia County mother searching for necklace containing daughte - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County mother searching for necklace containing daughter's ashes

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Necklace containing the ashes of Shaylin Foster (source: Chasity Foster / Facebook) Necklace containing the ashes of Shaylin Foster (source: Chasity Foster / Facebook)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A Columbia County mother is searching for a very special missing necklace.

On Feb. 25, Chasity Foster posted to her Facebook page that she ran the Princess Half Marathon at Disney World in Orlando, FL. While participating in the run, her necklace containing the ashes of her recently-deceased daughter, Shaylin, fell off. She says the necklace must have fallen off between the entrance to Magic Kingdom parking and the point where princesses stood waiting for the run to begin.

Shaylin Foster was killed in a crash in Columbia County back in January. She was already registered for the run and her father took her spot, even wearing her costume.

