Augusta University cutting ribbon on new ceramics/sculpture studio

Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier, TN.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in the Warrenville area. According to Capt. Eric Abdullah, the sheriff's office responded to a call of shots fired on Baker Street in Warrenville.More >>
