Augusta University cutting ribbon on new ceramics/sculpture studio

Dr. Keel and other school leaders will celebrate the ribbon cutting of the expanded and renovated Department of Art and Design ceramics/sculpture studios.

There will be a ribbon cutting held on Monday, March 5 at 4 p.m. at the ceramics/sculpture studio on the Summerville campus.

The expansion and renovation project’s primary focus was to provide students with a highly functional space that fosters their technical and conceptual abilities, according to Augusta University.

