RCSS holding job fair

The Richmond County School System is holding a career fair.

It will be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am- 12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.

Positions available include K-12 teachers for Special Education, Early Childhood Education, Math,

Science, Social Studies, English, Skilled Trades, and the Cyber Academy. Other available positions include

guidance counselors, school nutrition, custodians, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, nurses, speech

therapists, school psychologists, and clerical positions. Please dress professionally as interviews will be

held on site.

For any questions, please contact the Human Resources Department at (706) 826-1000.

