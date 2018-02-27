Burke Co. Sheriff's Office reminds citizens of efforts to end drug, gang violence

The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing on Monday night. At around 8:49 p.m., the Sheriff's Office got a call in reference to an assault on the 1700 block of 15th street.More >>
Recently, three males under the age of twenty were charged with murder. Law enforcement already has a huge presence in areas where there is a lot of drug crime activity.More >>
It’s officially tax season and there’s still plenty of time to file but it’s important to make sure you have all of your documents ready. Residents can file their taxes or amendments no later than April 17th this year.More >>
Aiken Public Safety responded to two separate collisions on I-20 in front of the bridge on the border. Authorities say one accident involved a moped and the other accident involved three cars.More >>
Happening this week, We could learn new information about the safety concerns at the Bernie Ward Community Center. City leaders told FOX 54 last week that there are several issues with the facility.More >>
