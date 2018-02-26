UPDATE: 15th St. stabbing victim identified

The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing on Monday night.

At around 8:49 p.m., the Sheriff's Office got a call in reference to an assault on the 1700 block of 15th street. When Deputies got there, they reportedly saw two men fighting on the floor. Fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Askew was allegedly on top of the other man. Deputies found that both men had injuries to their bodies.

The other man has since been identified as fifty-five-year-old Donald Devires Pryor of 15th Street in Augusta. Coroner Mark Bowen says he was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene. His body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

Askew was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Sheriff's Office says Askew is being guarded at this time pending murder charges and his medical clearance from the hospital.

