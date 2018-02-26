One person dead after stabbing on 15th Street - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One person dead after stabbing on 15th Street

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing on Monday night.

At around 8:49 p.m., the Sheriff's Office got a call in reference to an assault on the 1700 block of 15th street.  When Deputies got there, they reportedly saw two men fighting on the floor. 59 year-old Kevin Askew was allegedly on top of the other man. Deputies found that both men had injuries to their bodies.

Askew was taken to the hospital for treatment and the other man died at the scene.  The Sheriff's Office says Askew is being guarded at this time pending murder charges and his medical clearance from the hospital. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • One person dead after stabbing on 15th Street

    One person dead after stabbing on 15th Street

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:15 AM EST2018-02-27 06:15:15 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    BREAKING: The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing. The Coroner's Office is currently at a residence on the 1700 block of 15th street.  It is early in the investigation at this time but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

    More >>

    BREAKING: The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing. The Coroner's Office is currently at a residence on the 1700 block of 15th street.  It is early in the investigation at this time but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

    More >>

  • Tax preparer gives tips for tax season as residents begin to file

    Tax preparer gives tips for tax season as residents begin to file

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-02-27 01:16:38 GMT

    It’s officially tax season and there’s still plenty of time to file but it’s important to make sure you have all of your documents ready. Residents can file their taxes or amendments no later than April 17th this year.

    More >>

    It’s officially tax season and there’s still plenty of time to file but it’s important to make sure you have all of your documents ready. Residents can file their taxes or amendments no later than April 17th this year.

    More >>

  • Rollover accident backed up traffic on I-20 near Martintown Road

    Rollover accident backed up traffic on I-20 near Martintown Road

    Monday, February 26 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-02-26 23:51:53 GMT

    Aiken Public Safety responded to two separate collisions on I-20 in front of the bridge on the border. Authorities say one accident involved a moped and the other accident involved three cars.

    More >>

    Aiken Public Safety responded to two separate collisions on I-20 in front of the bridge on the border. Authorities say one accident involved a moped and the other accident involved three cars.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly