One person dead after stabbing on 15th Street

BREAKING: The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing. The Coroner's Office is currently at a residence on the 1700 block of 15th street. It is early in the investigation at this time but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.More >>
BREAKING: The Richmond County Coroner says one person is dead and another in the hospital after a stabbing. The Coroner's Office is currently at a residence on the 1700 block of 15th street. It is early in the investigation at this time but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.More >>
It’s officially tax season and there’s still plenty of time to file but it’s important to make sure you have all of your documents ready. Residents can file their taxes or amendments no later than April 17th this year.More >>
It’s officially tax season and there’s still plenty of time to file but it’s important to make sure you have all of your documents ready. Residents can file their taxes or amendments no later than April 17th this year.More >>
Aiken Public Safety responded to two separate collisions on I-20 in front of the bridge on the border. Authorities say one accident involved a moped and the other accident involved three cars.More >>
Aiken Public Safety responded to two separate collisions on I-20 in front of the bridge on the border. Authorities say one accident involved a moped and the other accident involved three cars.More >>
Happening this week, We could learn new information about the safety concerns at the Bernie Ward Community Center. City leaders told FOX 54 last week that there are several issues with the facility.More >>
Happening this week, We could learn new information about the safety concerns at the Bernie Ward Community Center. City leaders told FOX 54 last week that there are several issues with the facility.More >>
Aiken Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in. On Jan. 15, a victim reported her car being broken into and her credit card taken.More >>
Aiken Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in. On Jan. 15, a victim reported her car being broken into and her credit card taken.More >>