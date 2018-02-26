Tax preparer gives tips for tax season as residents begin to file

It’s officially tax season and there’s still plenty of time to file but it’s important to make sure you have all of your documents ready. Residents can file their taxes or amendments no later than April 17th this year. Amendments can be filed up to three years after the date that taxes were filed before it expires.

Every year billions of dollars go unclaimed with the IRS because people don’t file. Cuylor Leverett, of Liberty Tax Service says parents should be ready to provide some form of proof of residence for their children and business owners should have records to prove their business exist. “We need log books showing income and expenses. We need receipts showing that you actually spent the money. Remember that you can deduct business mileage. We need utility bills if you’re operating out of your home," says Leverett, Franchisee of Liberty Tax Service.

Filers should also remember that the healthcare penalty is in full effect and if they don’t understand the laws, they could be hit with a hefty fine. “A lot of people are filing their own tax return getting hit with a penalty for healthcare and just assuming that they have to pay it. There are countless ways to get out of paying that penalty but you need to know what you’re doing to navigate those healthcare laws to get out of that penalty.”

And if your filing status changes during the year, tax experts urge residents to have their W4 form updated. “So if someone goes from married filing joint claiming two kids to filing single, they get a drastic change and all of a sudden they owe a lot of that they aren’t ready for," says Leverett.

With Augusta being right on the border, residents that live and work in two different states should make sure they aren’t being double taxed. “You have to transfer a credit to make sure that you’re not being double taxed. So, you shouldn’t pay taxes twice on your money. And that’s something that being on the border in Augusta every tax preparer around here should be an expert on. But you have to make sure that clients aren’t getting taxed where they work in South Carolina and then they live over in Georgia that they aren’t getting hit twice," says Leverett.

Tax Preparers say it is best to file your taxes as soon as you receive all of your paperwork rather waiting until the last minute.