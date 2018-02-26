Rollover accident backed up traffic on I-20 near Martintown Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Rollover accident backed up traffic on I-20 near Martintown Road

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken Public Safety responded to two separate collisions on I-20 in front of the bridge on the border. SC Highway Patrol has confirmed that one accident involved a moped and the other accident involved three cars.

Only minor injuries have been reported. Officers are working to get trafficked cleared as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly