ADPS working to identify car break-in suspect

Happening this week, We could learn new information about the safety concerns at the Bernie Ward Community Center. City leaders told FOX 54 last week that there are several issues with the facility.More >>
Aiken Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in. On Jan. 15, a victim reported her car being broken into and her credit card taken.More >>
Deputies have charged Beverly Webb with elderly abuse and neglect after finding three adults inside a home they say could not care for themselves.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon. At around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and N. Belair Road.More >>
As Black History Month comes to a close, Beulah Grove Baptist Church held their annual Black History Month Talent Extravaganza. Their theme this year was “Because of them, we can” to educate youth about their heritage and to continue the legacy of their historic leaders.More >>
