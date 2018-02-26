ADPS working to identify car break-in suspect

Aiken Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in.

On Jan. 15, a victim reported her car being broken into and her credit card taken. A short time later, an attempt was made to withdraw from an ATM using her card. The person used using that card was photographed by the ATM's camera.

If you are able to identify the subject in this article, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.