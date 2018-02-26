Richmond Co woman charged with elderly abuse, neglect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

A Richmond County woman is facing elderly abuse and neglect charges.

Deputies were recently called to a home owned by Beverly Webb. Inside the home, they found three adults who deputies say could not care for themselves.

Deputies say Webb may have been operating the home as an unlicensed personal care home. They were concerned the adults were not getting the care they need.

