Jake Owen performing in first concert at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Country music star Jake Owen will be the first music performance at the brand new SRP Park, the home of the GreenJackets.

Jake Owen’s “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour 2018,” will be making a tour stop to perform at SRP Park on May 19, 2018. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m.

The GreenJackets will open up a VIP Ticket Sale to season ticket holders on Thursday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Opening Night for the GreenJackets is Thursday, April 12th at 7:35 PM against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals).

