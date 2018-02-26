Columbia County SO investigating deadly crash on N Belair Rd at Columbia Rd

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and N. Belair Road. An investigation determined that a black Nissan Maxima traveling south on N. Belair Road, for unknown reasons, went across the center line and struck the front driver's side of a blue F150 that was traveling in the opposite direction. After the collision, the Maxima spun into oncoming traffic and was hit by a red Chevrolet Tahoe. The Maxima and red Tahoe then moved into the outside lane, hitting a white Tahoe.

Northbound traffic was temporarily blocked by the vehicles and debris.

The driver of the Maxima was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. The passenger of the Maxima was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.