13 SC hospital employees fired for violating patient privacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFXG) -

Thirteen people who worked at a hospital in South Carolina are without a job. They were fired after violating the privacy of patient records.

A spokesperson for the Medical University of South Carolina says some employees looked into the records of some high profile patients. Others faxed patient information to the wrong clinic. None of the employees were doctors.

The spokesman says the hospital is putting more resources into training and letting employees know about the importance of privacy.

