13 SC hospital employees fired for violating patient privacy

Thirteen people who worked at a hospital in South Carolina are without a job. They were fired after violating the privacy of patient records. A spokesperson for the Medical University of South Carolina says some employees looked into the records of some high profile patients.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The hashtag #DryJanuary is all over social media - with photos and videos suggesting ways to stay busy that don't involve drinking. Dry January is an annual movement where millions of people give up alcohol for the month of January, according to the movement's website. Creator says participating in Dry January enables people to take control of their relationship with alcohol and to drive the conversation about alcohol. Three reasons for participating, the movement sa...More >>
Raycom focused its investigation on the top 1,000 prescribers based on the number of prescriptions they had written.More >>
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
