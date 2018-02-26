City Administrator expected to present report on issues found at Bernie Ward

Happening this week, We could learn new information about the safety concerns at the Bernie Ward Community Center.

City leaders told FOX 54 last week that there are several issues with the facility. The City Administrator said there was more than 6 issues the safety team found inside that facility alone.

Several weeks ago we told you the Center Director came in front of Commissioner's asking for a solution for the issues plaguing his facility. The director went on to say the list of issues included safety hazards such as rats running around has put his staff at risk.

The following day, the City Administrator sent out an inspection team and while the team didn't find the center in need of shutting down immediately, One Commissioner wants to know why it took years for these issues to be addressed.

"I think we have to hold people accountable because people pay tax dollars to make sure the facility and the stuff has been done right. If the center director didn't send us those emails and got our attention, it's been going on for 2 to 3 years," says Commissioner Marion Williams.

This week she's expected to address commissioners on the full list of issues and how much it would cost to not only fix those issues at Bernie Ward but all facilities in the Augusta - Richmond County.

City Leaders approved nearly $100,000 last week to improve the Bernie Ward Center.

