Beulah Grove Baptist Church holds annual Talent Extravaganza

As Black History Month comes to a close, Beulah Grove Baptist Church held their annual Black History Month Talent Extravaganza. Their theme this year was “Because of them, we can” to educate youth about their heritage and to continue the legacy of their historic leaders.More >>
23-year-old Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Possession of a knife in Commission of a Crime which occurred during an incident at 3509 Kindling Drive on February 23, 2018.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23 year-old woman wanted for several charges. Investigators say Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a knife in commission of a crime.More >>
A Harlem-based bird rescue is spreading love to all of their feathery friends for National Love Your Pet Day. Two birds were left outside the bird rescue in freezing temperatures, but were found just in time. Founded by owner Ron Johnson to give back and rescue birds in need of refuge, Feathered Friends Forever, takes extra care and pride in tending to their birds.More >>
Family and friends laid Jaz-Na Outlaw's body to rest today during her funeral at Kinsey and Walton Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road. You can see that the parking lot was filled with members of the family and those who knew Jazna to offer their love and support.More >>
