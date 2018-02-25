Beulah Grove Baptist Church holds annual Talent Extravaganza - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Beulah Grove Baptist Church holds annual Talent Extravaganza

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

As Black History Month comes to a close, Beulah Grove Baptist Church held their annual Black History Month Talent Extravaganza. Their theme this year was “Because of them, we can” to educate youth about their heritage and to continue the legacy of their historic leaders.

The evening included dancing singing, piano solos, and more for the participants to display how someone in black history has inspired them. They say this event is also great for helping children build their confidence and communicate in different ways.

“They love it. You know, children these days, they like to participate in fine arts. And this is an opportunity for them to express themselves in many different ways. The parents are always so thankful to have something positive for their children to participate in. You know we hear a lot of negative things about our people in the news. But there’s a lot of positive things going on too. And we just want to expose our children to those positive things," says Willie Eva Sampson, coordinator of the Talent Extravaganza.

Beulah Grove also has several outreach programs that they invite youth from surrounding schools and churches to participate in.

