RCSO searching for woman wanted for aggravated assault - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

RCSO searching for woman wanted for aggravated assault

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

23-year-old Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Possession of a knife in Commission of a Crime which occurred during an incident at 3509 Kindling Drive on February 23, 2018.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Shane R. Van Dyke or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Beulah Grove Baptist Church holds annual Talent Extravaganza

    Beulah Grove Baptist Church holds annual Talent Extravaganza

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-02-26 00:51:20 GMT

    As Black History Month comes to a close, Beulah Grove Baptist Church held their annual Black History Month Talent Extravaganza. Their theme this year was “Because of them, we can” to educate youth about their heritage and to continue the legacy of their historic leaders.

    More >>

    As Black History Month comes to a close, Beulah Grove Baptist Church held their annual Black History Month Talent Extravaganza. Their theme this year was “Because of them, we can” to educate youth about their heritage and to continue the legacy of their historic leaders.

    More >>

  • RCSO searching for woman wanted for aggravated assault

    RCSO searching for woman wanted for aggravated assault

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-02-26 00:12:57 GMT

    23-year-old Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Possession of a knife in Commission of a Crime which occurred during an incident at 3509 Kindling Drive on February 23, 2018.

    More >>

    23-year-old Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Possession of a knife in Commission of a Crime which occurred during an incident at 3509 Kindling Drive on February 23, 2018.

    More >>

  • Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

    Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:18 AM EST2018-02-25 15:18:16 GMT
    Toni Latrice Robinson (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Toni Latrice Robinson (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Toni Latrice Robinson (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Toni Latrice Robinson (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23 year-old woman wanted for several charges. Investigators say Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a knife in commission of a crime. 

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23 year-old woman wanted for several charges. Investigators say Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a knife in commission of a crime. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly