Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23 year-old woman wanted for several charges.

Investigators say Toni Latrice Robinson is wanted for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a knife in commission of a crime. They say the incident happened on the 35 hundred block of Kindling Drive on Friday.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Shane R. Van Dyke or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1178 or (706) 821-1080.

