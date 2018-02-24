Jaz-Na Outlaw's family lay her body to rest - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Jaz-Na Outlaw's family lay her body to rest

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Family and friends laid Jaz-Na Outlaw's body to rest today during her funeral at Kinsey and Walton Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road. The parking lot was filled with members of the family and those who knew Jaz-Na to offer their love and support. She was shot and killed by Richard Timmons, Jr. on February 9th at Augusta's Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
