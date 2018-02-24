Women empowerment event held at Belair Conference Center

A women empowerment event was held today at the Belair Conference center to bring together women from all over the CSRA. The event focused on empowering women in all areas of their life.

It included 13 speakers plus a performance from artist and actress Angie Stone and an appearance from Lisa Nicole Cloud. Over 100 women attended the event with proceeds going back into the community to benefit those less fortunate.

"The women empowerment event is about empowering women. And the way we're doing that, we're equipping them with information. The topics are health, physical, business and financial. We're giving back to Hope House of Augusta. That is the main focus of it. We're giving back and we're also empowering women," says Kimberly Green.

The event included several vendors that spanned from education, health, and fashion. And was beautifully decorated by Roz's Gifts & Flowers and professionally catered by Chef Kisia Moore.