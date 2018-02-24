DIG, STEM program immersing youth in rural areas

A Harlem-based bird rescue is spreading love to all of their feathery friends for National Love Your Pet Day. Two birds were left outside the bird rescue in freezing temperatures, but were found just in time. Founded by owner Ron Johnson to give back and rescue birds in need of refuge, Feathered Friends Forever, takes extra care and pride in tending to their birds.More >>
Family and friends laid Jaz-Na Outlaw's body to rest today during her funeral at Kinsey and Walton Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road. You can see that the parking lot was filled with members of the family and those who knew Jazna to offer their love and support.More >>
A women empowerment event was held today at the Belair Conference center to bring together women from all over the CSRA. The event focused on empowering women in all areas of their life.More >>
DIG, a nonprofit STEM-based organization, is immersing young people in STEM education and activities all year round and February 24, 2018, they held their annual Hoop For A Dream basketball tournament.More >>
A recent report using information from the Center for Disease Control has ranked Georgia as the 17th state for gun violence in the nation. Researchers are attributing those numbers to a lack of gun education, loose gun restrictions, poverty and drug-related environments.More >>
