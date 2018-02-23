Georgia ranks 17th for gun violence in United States

Gun violence continues to be a major debate right now across the country and right here at home we are learning about some alarming statistics. According to information pulled from Center for Disease Control statistics- Georgia is ranked 17th in the nation for gun related deaths and South Carolina ranks even higher.

Researchers are attributing those numbers to a lack of gun education, loose gun restrictions, poverty and drug-related environments.

Even long-time law enforcement officer, Sgt. William McCarty, was shocked to find out Georgia’s national ranking in gun violence. “As a citizen and somebody who’s lived in Georgia for most of my life, it was a little bit alarming to see," says Sgt. McCarty of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The state also saw 1,571 firearm deaths in 2016 and 14.9 per 100,000 people exceeding the national rate of 11.73.

Locally, this dangerous act has been mostly scene in areas of high drug use, abuse, and poverty. “Some areas are more prone than others to violence, shootings, gunshots, which are from drug activity, gang activity, and in one of our most recent cases – domestic violence," says Sgt. McCarty.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has used several initiatives in the past like Suns Out Guns Out and No One Wins campaigns to educate the community about guns, especially the youth. “And really, really we need to reach our youth. And that involves a lot of community-oriented type programs outreach programs, working together with neighborhoods, schools, churches," says Sgt. McCarty.

Both local law enforcement and residents agree that decreasing this problem will take efforts from both sides. “Thinking about my children’s children, my friend’s little children that’s coming up, it’s sad. We’re going to have to work together on that. We’re going to have to help the officers and we’re just going to have to be there," says Augusta resident Josephine HooksHobbs.



“This is y’alls community, as well as ours. And we’re entrusted to protect that. But it’s certainly a job that we can’t do alone. We need the public to help speak up," says Sgt. McCarty.

If you have questions about gun violence and gun education you can contact your local police department.