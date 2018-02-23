Georgia ranks 17th for gun violence in United States

A recent report using information from the Center for Disease Control has ranked Georgia as the 17th state for gun violence in the nation. Researchers are attributing those numbers to a lack of gun education, loose gun restrictions, poverty and drug-related environments.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to Coroner Mark Bowe, the coroner's office was called out to the jail at around 7:15 p.m.More >>
Some law enforcement officers from the CSRA have been in active shooter training for the past couple of days. The FBI's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Trainer put more than 20 officers to the test of critical and physical training at Butler High School.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 11 on I-20 in Aiken County.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has made several arrests in the connection with the increased break-ins in the area. Eighteen-year-old Corey Doyle along with a fifteen-year-old and sixteen-year-old are each is charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
