UPDATE: Augusta murder suspect extradicted from TX - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Update: Augusta murder suspect extradited from TX

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) An Augusta man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife at the Georgia War Veterans Home is now in custody of the Richmond County Sheriffs Office. 

On Friday, February 23, deputies with the Transportation Division returned Richard Lyle Timmons, Jr. to Richmond County after the U.S. Marshals Service took him in custody without incident on February 15 at an airport in Ft. Worth, Texas. 

Timmons was captured days after being on the run for days after allegedly shooting his wife, Jazna Timmons, in the parking lot of the Veteran's Home on February 9. 

Timmons is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Timmons is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. 

