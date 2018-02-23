Inmate found dead in cell at Richmond Co. jail

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to Coroner Mark Bowe, the coroner's office was called out to the jail at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday night. Twenty-six-year-old Lendon Julius Stephens, Jr. of Augusta was found dead in his cell during headcount.

Stephens' body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.