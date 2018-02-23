FBI Shooter Training for local law enforcement

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to Coroner Mark Bowe, the coroner's office was called out to the jail at around 7:15 p.m.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to Coroner Mark Bowe, the coroner's office was called out to the jail at around 7:15 p.m.More >>
Some law enforcement officers from the CSRA have been in active shooter training for the past couple of days. The FBI's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Trainer put more than 20 officers to the test of critical and physical training at Butler High School.More >>
Some law enforcement officers from the CSRA have been in active shooter training for the past couple of days. The FBI's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Trainer put more than 20 officers to the test of critical and physical training at Butler High School.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 11 on I-20 in Aiken County.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 11 on I-20 in Aiken County.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has made several arrests in the connection with the increased break-ins in the area. Eighteen-year-old Corey Doyle along with a fifteen-year-old and sixteen-year-old are each is charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has made several arrests in the connection with the increased break-ins in the area. Eighteen-year-old Corey Doyle along with a fifteen-year-old and sixteen-year-old are each is charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
There’s been no shortage of school threats across the country since the mass shooting at a Florida High School last week. That includes schools in the CSRA. Educators are working to make sure students feel comfortable heading to class every day. “We had a few allegations in our district on Friday. So what we thought we would do is send home a letter from Dr. Pringle.More >>
There’s been no shortage of school threats across the country since the mass shooting at a Florida High School last week. That includes schools in the CSRA. Educators are working to make sure students feel comfortable heading to class every day. “We had a few allegations in our district on Friday. So what we thought we would do is send home a letter from Dr. Pringle.More >>