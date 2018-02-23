FBI Shooter Training for local law enforcement

Some law enforcement officers from the CSRA have been in active shooter training for the past couple of days.

The FBI's Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Trainer put more than 20 officers to the test of critical and physical training at Butler High School.

Augusta University Instructors taught the officers how to properly enter a school building and how to respond to an active shooter.

While Chief of Police Jim Lyon hopes they never have to use these skills, he says all departments should be prepared just in case. "We want to make sure that our officers are prepared. This is a routine training that we do, the university system of Georgia recognized that we need this training so they provided all the equipment that our officers to make sure the training can be carried out as realistically as possible"

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Board of Education and Marshal's Office all took part in the training.

