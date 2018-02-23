Up Fur Adoption Now: Drake

This handsome boy is Drake and he needs his forever home!

He’s 3 years old and is a total sweetheart. Drake is all around the full package. His eyes will draw you in, and you’ll immediately catch on to his gentle personality.

Drake is great with dogs and cats. He know his manners and basic training. Walking on a leash is nothing for you to worry about, he’s great at it.

He needs to be on a special diet for his tummy. Drake is ready for any cuddle session, and fun fact, he loves the beach!

His adoption fee is $150. Contact Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue if you’re interested in adopting him at BKPURAdoptabulls@gmail.com.

