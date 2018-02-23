Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce holding 'Cyber Charged Growth' meeting

The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce is holding their 110th meeting focusing on cyber.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 1 and include a guest appearance by Rep. Rick Allen.

The meeting will take place in Olmstead Hall at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner and a program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 for chamber members and $75 for prospective members.

