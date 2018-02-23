Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce holding 'Cyber Charged Growth' - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce holding 'Cyber Charged Growth' meeting

Augusta Chamber of Commerce, Source: WFXG Augusta Chamber of Commerce, Source: WFXG
(WFXG) -

The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce is holding their 110th meeting focusing on cyber.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 1 and include a guest appearance by Rep. Rick Allen.

The meeting will take place in Olmstead Hall at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner and a program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 for chamber members and $75 for prospective members.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

