Aiken Public Safety reminds residents to keep their vehicles locked

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Vehicles in downtown Aiken (WFXG) Vehicles in downtown Aiken (WFXG)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has made several arrests in the connection with the increased break-ins in the area. Eighteen-year-old Corey Doyle along with a fifteen-year-old and sixteen-year-old are each is charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Despite the arrests,  investigators are still asking for citizens always double check to make sure their cars are locked. Public Safety tells me early morning is usually when they see a high influx of car break-ins. During the span of four days last week, officers responded to fourteen calls of cars being broken into. The consistent factor across the board: none of the cars were locked.

While a majority of the break-ins are connected to the three suspects in the southeast section of the city, Lt. Karl Odenthal with Public Safety says always double-check your vehicle. "It is a victim of opportunity where if the car is unlocked and they see something in there they want, they just take it. Do you have the right to keep your car unlocked and keep your stuff in it? Absolutely. But unfortunately some people are going to try and take advantage of that and we don't want to give the thieves an opportunity to steal from you."

Aside from the four counts of breaking and entering, Investigators say the three recent arrestees may be facing additional charges. Another tip: if you see something suspicious, Public Safety says to give them a call to be on a safe side.

