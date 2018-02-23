Crash with injuries near mile marker 12 on WB I-20 in Aiken Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Crash with injuries near mile marker 12 on WB I-20 in Aiken Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 12 on westbound I-20 in Aiken County. According to the SCHP website, the call came in at 6:36 a.m.

We have a crew on its way to the scene.

