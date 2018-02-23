CSRA educators heavily promote school safety after Florida High - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

CSRA educators heavily promote school safety after Florida High School shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There’s been no shortage of school threats across the country since the mass shooting at a Florida High School last week.

That includes schools in the CSRA.  Educators are working to make sure students feel comfortable heading to class every day.

“We had a few allegations in our district on Friday. So what we thought we would do is send home a letter from Dr. Pringle. Every student took that letter home. We posted it on our website, and send it out to you guys,” said Kaden Jacobs with Richmond County Schools.

All of the allegations were investigated and handled. The school board says the letter was aimed to reassure students and parents their schools are safe.

The problem is students are starting rumors or posting threats, similar to the Florida shooting,  on social media.

 “I want to say to the students this isn’t a joke. It’s something we take very seriously. The safety of all their schools and classmates is something very serious. And not something to play around with,” said Jacobs.

Columbia County educators are saying the same thing. Even if you’re joking, the ramifications of threatening a school are serious.

“We investigate, and if it’s appropriate or necessary we involve our sheriff’s department because we work collaboratively with them,” explained Penny Jackson, The Assistant Superintendent of Columbia County schools.

Sheriff deputies are posted at all Richmond and Columbia Schools.

“Certainly they’ve stepped up more and have a greater presence since this happened in Florida,” said Jackson.

Students are asked to tell someone if they see or hear of any threats.

All schools in Richmond and Columbia County lock all doors once school starts. Visitors must say who they are and why they’re at the school through an intercom system before entering the main lobby doors.

