CSRA educators heavily promote school safety after Florida High School shooting

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 11 on I-20 in Aiken County.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 11 on I-20 in Aiken County.More >>
There’s been no shortage of school threats across the country since the mass shooting at a Florida High School last week. That includes schools in the CSRA. Educators are working to make sure students feel comfortable heading to class every day. “We had a few allegations in our district on Friday. So what we thought we would do is send home a letter from Dr. Pringle.More >>
There’s been no shortage of school threats across the country since the mass shooting at a Florida High School last week. That includes schools in the CSRA. Educators are working to make sure students feel comfortable heading to class every day. “We had a few allegations in our district on Friday. So what we thought we would do is send home a letter from Dr. Pringle.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.More >>
A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School is working to get kids involved in STEM careers by hosting engineering days.
Representatives from Club Car, Southern Company, Women in Nuclear, and National Professional Engineers spoke to ninth through twelfth grade students Thursday.
The kids got the chance to try their hand at some science with interactive learning stations.More >>
A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School is working to get kids involved in STEM careers by hosting engineering days.
Representatives from Club Car, Southern Company, Women in Nuclear, and National Professional Engineers spoke to ninth through twelfth grade students Thursday.
The kids got the chance to try their hand at some science with interactive learning stations.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile. Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile. Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown.More >>