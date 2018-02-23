Engineering Day at A. R. Johnson Magnet School hopes to inspire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Engineering Day at A. R. Johnson Magnet School hopes to inspire future engineers

By Pierce Legeion, Meteorologist
Students enjoy Engineering Days at A. R. Johnson Magnet School (WFXG) Students enjoy Engineering Days at A. R. Johnson Magnet School (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

When you ask a kid what they want to be when they grow up, they probably won't say an engineer.


A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School is working to change that by hosting engineering days.

Representatives from Club Car, Southern Company, Women in Nuclear, and National Professional Engineers spoke to ninth through twelfth grade students Thursday.

The kids got the chance to try their hand at some science with interactive learning stations.


"I hope the kids get to learn a lot about what happens in the day of an engineer, what it's like for them in the future when it comes to college course, requirements, whether or not this is something they want to do in life," said George Edwards, business and computer science teacher at A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School.

A lot of women presenters were involved in engineering day. STEM careers have traditionally been male dominated so There has been a big push to get girls interested in these fields.

"The society in which we live is moving in a direction that involves STEM. And so it's really important for our students to get a strong background or foundation in STEM."

Engineering day moves to the middle school side of the school's campus Friday.

