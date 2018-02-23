Engineering Day at A. R. Johnson Magnet School hopes to inspire future engineers

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries near mile marker 11 on I-20 in Aiken County.More >>
There’s been no shortage of school threats across the country since the mass shooting at a Florida High School last week. That includes schools in the CSRA. Educators are working to make sure students feel comfortable heading to class every day. “We had a few allegations in our district on Friday. So what we thought we would do is send home a letter from Dr. Pringle.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.More >>
A.R. Johnson Health Science & Engineering Magnet School is working to get kids involved in STEM careers by hosting engineering days.
Representatives from Club Car, Southern Company, Women in Nuclear, and National Professional Engineers spoke to ninth through twelfth grade students Thursday.
The kids got the chance to try their hand at some science with interactive learning stations.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile. Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown.More >>
Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools, has addressed the growing concerns about safety in the county's schools following the massacre at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Paine College introduced its new President almost a year ago. Dr. Jerry Hardee accepted the role as many experts questioned whether the school was viable.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
