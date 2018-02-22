Arrests made in Aiken vehicle break-ins

Aiken Public Safety has made arrests in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city.

Eighteen-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, and a fifteen-year-old juvenile have all been arrested, charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Doyle is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center. The juveniles have been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Aiken Public Safety is reminding residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Investigators believe the three individuals arrested are responsible for the vehicles break-ins in the Southeast section of the city. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

