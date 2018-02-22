4 wanted for questioning in Best Buy shoplifting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

4 wanted for questioning in Best Buy shoplifting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Best Buy shoplifting subjects 1/26/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Best Buy shoplifting subjects 1/26/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.

