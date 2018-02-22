4 wanted for questioning in Best Buy shoplifting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.

