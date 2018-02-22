High 5 4 Kids: Watson Brown Foundation - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Watson Brown Foundation

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

In this week's High 5 4 Kids, we're featuring a group of high school students trusted with thousands of dollars.

Up to $30,000 in fact, as part of the Watson Brown Foundation junior board program.

FOX 54's Jake Rakoci takes us to Thomson to introduce us to these highly motivated kids.

Off a dirt road in Thompson sits the historic Rock House.

Built around 1785, it's the oldest stone residence in Georgia.

Thanks to these high schoolers on the Watson Brown Foundation Junior Board, this landmark received a new roof.

"I've loved funding all the things, because it's real stuff," said Holland Cook.

Vice chair Holland Cook, first year Gavin Findley and board President Katie Page are entrusted with roughly 25 to 30 thousand dollars a yearto award to in grant funding to historic sites like the Rock House. In 2016, they granted roughly $13,000 for this piece of CSRA history to get a new roof.

"I really like history and I think helping the community is very important in a thriving community and I feel like this is like well needed in the community, and it's important for me to be involved in our community," said Gavin Findley.

While Gavin was brought in by his love for history, Katie heard about getting involved from her brother. Two years later, she took on the leadership role of board President.

"It's taught me a lot, not only about history but also leadership. So this year I became chair of the board and I really had to step. That's the thing that's developed my leadership the most throughout high school," said Katie Page.

Not only is it a unique resume builder for these young professionals, but they are also learning to help the community while growing leadership skills.

"I think it's really shown me that I can be a leader, I'm the youngest of four siblings so I never had that role before, but it's shown me I can in the future," said Page.

Some of the board's other grants have gone to the Lucy Craft Laney museum, the Robert Toombs House and the Augusta Museum of History.

