High 5 4 Kids: Watson Brown Foundation

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.

The CT Global Pre-Sale ended January 31, 2018, as scheduled. CTG - named "Cryptocurrency for the Global Christian Community" is now headed for mass distribution.

Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.

The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.

Woman saves girl from kidnapper by pretending to be her mother

In this week's High 5 4 Kids, we're featuring a group of high school students trusted with thousands of dollars.

Up to $30,000 in fact, as part of the Watson Brown Foundation junior board program.

FOX 54's Jake Rakoci takes us to Thomson to introduce us to these highly motivated kids.

Off a dirt road in Thompson sits the historic Rock House.

Built around 1785, it's the oldest stone residence in Georgia.

Thanks to these high schoolers on the Watson Brown Foundation Junior Board, this landmark received a new roof.

"I've loved funding all the things, because it's real stuff," said Holland Cook.

Vice chair Holland Cook, first year Gavin Findley and board President Katie Page are entrusted with roughly 25 to 30 thousand dollars a yearto award to in grant funding to historic sites like the Rock House. In 2016, they granted roughly $13,000 for this piece of CSRA history to get a new roof.

"I really like history and I think helping the community is very important in a thriving community and I feel like this is like well needed in the community, and it's important for me to be involved in our community," said Gavin Findley.

While Gavin was brought in by his love for history, Katie heard about getting involved from her brother. Two years later, she took on the leadership role of board President.

"It's taught me a lot, not only about history but also leadership. So this year I became chair of the board and I really had to step. That's the thing that's developed my leadership the most throughout high school," said Katie Page.

Not only is it a unique resume builder for these young professionals, but they are also learning to help the community while growing leadership skills.

"I think it's really shown me that I can be a leader, I'm the youngest of four siblings so I never had that role before, but it's shown me I can in the future," said Page.

Some of the board's other grants have gone to the Lucy Craft Laney museum, the Robert Toombs House and the Augusta Museum of History.

