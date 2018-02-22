High 5 4 Kids: Watson Brown Foundation

The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.More >>
Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.More >>
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.More >>
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.More >>
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.More >>
Aiken Public Safety has made arrests in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city. Eighteen-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, and a fifteen-year-old juvenile have all been arrested, charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
