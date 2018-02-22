Community forever changed two years after unsolved double murder

An unsolved double murder has changed the way of life for the community in the Jackson, Beech Island South Carolina area.

A little over two years ago an elderly couple, Sandy and Louis Cochran, were murdered in cold blood.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

FOX 54's Jake Rakoci sat down exclusively with the woman who discovered them and is speaking out for the first time.

In rural South Carolina, Green Pond Road sits tranquil, the only commotion you'll hear is the occasional purr of cars

rambling down the open road.

To the naked eye, it's about as virtuous a place you'd imagine. Unfortunately, this yellow, unoccupied house was the scene of one of the most vicious murders the CSRA has ever seen.

"Your brain goes from about zero to a million miles per hour," said Debbie Cox.

It's a day Debbie Cox has never talked about, until now. On December 8 2015, Louis Cochran never showed up for work at Lowe's, as

manager, Cox volunteered to check on him. He lived right down the road.

"So I got there, knocked on the door, thought I'd leave him a note and when I stepped back from the door to open it, something caught my eye," said Cox.

As an animal lover and dog owner, that something was a dog and it didn't seem right that the dog wasn't barking or running to the door.

"There was a trail of blood coming from the left over to right where the dog was and obviously he had been shot to death and then I knew

this was a bad thing. A very, very bad thing had happened," said Cox

It was then Cox says she entered a state of overdrive, calling police and bolting back to her car for safety.

"I knew as soon as I saw that dog, that they were gone," said Cox.

An interview request for any updates on the case was denied by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The last new information dates back almost two years, when the couple's car was found on Apple Valley Road. They do say they are working any new leads.

"It gave us an awareness of watching our surroundings at all times," said Doug Allan.

Cox's significant other Doug Allan says life has changed in this rural community.

"Whether it's my neighbor a 100 yards or a quarter mile

away from here, or our neighbor the Cochran's a few miles from here. We all decided at that point, that it was time to watch out for our own backs," said Allan.

For Debbie Cox, that fateful December day..will never be forgotten.

"I have filed this under the 'way mad' portion of my brain and it's going to stay there for a really long and it can stay there forever with

me being really mad," said Cox.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.