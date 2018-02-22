Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting in N. Augusta

Aiken Public Safety has made arrests in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city. Eighteen-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, and a fifteen-year-old juvenile have all been arrested, charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
Aiken Public Safety has made arrests in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city. Eighteen-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, and a fifteen-year-old juvenile have all been arrested, charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile. Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile. Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown.More >>
The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.More >>
The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.More >>