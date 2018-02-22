Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting in N. Augusta

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta.

At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home. Witnesses told deputies a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer slowed as it passed the home and a suspect began firing a gun from inside the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area. No injuries have been reported, but several rounds did strike the home.

A preliminary investigation turned up a handgun in the home's kitchen. Investigators believe this shooting is related to another shooting that happened on Feb. 19 and an armed robbery and vehicle theft incident that happened on Feb. 20 at the intersection of Weston Street and Crestlyn Drive.

Sheriff Michael Hunt says, “We want our citizens to know that our investigators are using every available resource to identify anyone that is involved in these cases. These are intentional acts towards specific individuals and not random acts of violence. Those who attempted to disrupt our communities will be held accountable.”

If you have any information about this case or the identies of the suspect(s), please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

