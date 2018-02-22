Grovetown Public Safety searching for missing juvenile - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Grovetown Public Safety searching for missing juvenile

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Prinston Gilmore (source: Grovetown Public Safety) Prinston Gilmore (source: Grovetown Public Safety)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile.

Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown. He is approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall and around 140 lbs. He has black hair and black. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black Nike sneakers.

If you have seen Prinston or have any contact with him, please contact Inv. Reeves at 706-863-1212.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Arrests made in Aiken vehicle break-ins

    Arrests made in Aiken vehicle break-ins

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-02-22 19:14:05 GMT
    Corey Ray Doyle (source: Aiken Public Safety)Corey Ray Doyle (source: Aiken Public Safety)
    Corey Ray Doyle (source: Aiken Public Safety)Corey Ray Doyle (source: Aiken Public Safety)

    Aiken Public Safety has made arrests in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city. Eighteen-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, and a fifteen-year-old juvenile have all been arrested, charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

    More >>

    Aiken Public Safety has made arrests in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in the city. Eighteen-year-old Corey Ray Doyle, a sixteen-year-old juvenile, and a fifteen-year-old juvenile have all been arrested, charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

    More >>

  • 4 wanted for questioning in Best Buy shoplifting

    4 wanted for questioning in Best Buy shoplifting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:16 AM EST2018-02-22 16:16:39 GMT
    Best Buy shoplifting subjects 1/26/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Best Buy shoplifting subjects 1/26/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Best Buy shoplifting subjects 1/26/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Best Buy shoplifting subjects 1/26/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying four men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting incident at the Augusta Best Buy. The incident happened at Best Buy on Walton Way Ext. on Friday, Jan. 26.

    More >>

  • Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting in N. Augusta

    Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting in N. Augusta

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-02-22 15:34:09 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Augusta. At around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Weston Street for reports of shots fired into a home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly