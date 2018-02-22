Grovetown Public Safety searching for missing juvenile

Grovetown Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile.

Prinston Gilmore was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7:15 a.m. at a home located at 224 Sockeye Court in Grovetown. He is approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall and around 140 lbs. He has black hair and black. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black Nike sneakers.

If you have seen Prinston or have any contact with him, please contact Inv. Reeves at 706-863-1212.

