ECSO: Potential threat to 'SHS" not intended for Swainsboro High - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ECSO: Potential threat to 'SHS" not intended for Swainsboro High School

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
SWAINSBORO, GA (WFXG) -

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. 

The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook on Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.  The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Swainsboro Police Department, and Emanuel County Board of Education confirmed that the threat was not intended for Swainsboro High School.

Investigators did make contact with officials in Springfield, Ohio who believe the threat was directed at a school there.  They have identified a suspect.

Even though the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office feels that there isn't a credible threat to the school system, there will be extra Deputies along Tiger Trail on Thursday as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • ECSO: Potential threat to 'SHS" not intended for Swainsboro High School

    ECSO: Potential threat to 'SHS" not intended for Swainsboro High School

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:43 AM EST2018-02-22 05:43:30 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School.  The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22. 

    More >>

    The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School.  The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22. 

    More >>

  • 2 Merriwether Middle students charged after fight on school bus

    2 Merriwether Middle students charged after fight on school bus

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-02-21 19:31:20 GMT
    school bus, Source: WFXGschool bus, Source: WFXG

    Two Merriwether Middle School students are being charged after an altercation on a school bus in Edgefield County. School officials say the altercation happened Tuesday afternoon as the bus was returning students to their homes after school.

    More >>

    Two Merriwether Middle School students are being charged after an altercation on a school bus in Edgefield County. School officials say the altercation happened Tuesday afternoon as the bus was returning students to their homes after school.

    More >>

  • 2 arrested in Waynesboro drug bust

    2 arrested in Waynesboro drug bust

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-02-21 05:49:04 GMT
    Nathaniel Herrington (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Nathaniel Herrington (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Two men have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Waynesboro on Tuesday. The Burke County Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divisions concluded an ongoing drug investigation at a home on the 900 block of Highway 56. 

    More >>

    Two men have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Waynesboro on Tuesday. The Burke County Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divisions concluded an ongoing drug investigation at a home on the 900 block of Highway 56. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly