ECSO: Potential threat to 'SHS" not intended for Swainsboro High School

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School.

The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook on Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22. The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Swainsboro Police Department, and Emanuel County Board of Education confirmed that the threat was not intended for Swainsboro High School.

Investigators did make contact with officials in Springfield, Ohio who believe the threat was directed at a school there. They have identified a suspect.

Even though the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office feels that there isn't a credible threat to the school system, there will be extra Deputies along Tiger Trail on Thursday as a precaution.

