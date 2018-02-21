2 Merriwether Middle students charged after fight on school bus

Two Merriwether Middle School students are being charged after an altercation on a school bus in Edgefield County. School officials say the altercation happened Tuesday afternoon as the bus was returning students to their homes after school.More >>
Two men have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Waynesboro on Tuesday. The Burke County Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divisions concluded an ongoing drug investigation at a home on the 900 block of Highway 56.More >>
A Harlem-based bird rescue is spreading love to all of their feathery friends for National Love Your Pet Day. Two birds were left outside the bird rescue in freezing temperatures, but were found just in time. Founded by owner Ron Johnson to give back and rescue birds in need of refuge, Feathered Friends Forever, takes extra care and pride in tending to their birds.More >>
The deadline to register for the Mar. 20 special Richmond County election is upon us. The Mayor of Blythe and School Board District 7 positions are the positions that are currently unfilled.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is searching for two armed suspects. In a post to their facebook page, Public Safety says they are working a burglary involving firearms in the area between Euchee Creek subdivision and Ashland Commons subdivision.More >>
