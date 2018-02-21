2 Merriwether Middle students charged after fight on school bus

Two Merriwether Middle School students are being charged after an altercation on a school bus in Edgefield County.

School officials say the altercation happened Tuesday afternoon as the bus was returning students to their homes after school. According to the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, the two students got off at the same stop following the fight. One student went to his home and returned with a pellet gun, threatening the other student with it. The student who was threatened got back on the bus and it left.

The investigation has been turned over to the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office. Both students have been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus. The student with the pellet gun may be facing additional charges.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.