2 arrested in Waynesboro drug bust

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Nathaniel Herrington (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Nathaniel Herrington (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Jeffrey Gray (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey Gray (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

Two men have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Waynesboro on Tuesday.

The Burke County Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divisions concluded an ongoing drug investigation at a home on the 900 block of Highway 56.  As a result two people have been arrested:

  • Nathaniel Herrington aka "Notches" was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving a stolen firearm
  • Jeffrey Gray was charged with possession of hydrocodone, contributing to delinquency of a minor (X2), and possession of marijuana

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff's Office said, "We are committed to removing drug dealers from our community in an effort to continue lowering property and violent crimes.  The hard work of our Narcotics Deputies along with help from our criminal investigators continues to benefit our county in many ways and we are extremely proud of their hard work".

