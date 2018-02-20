Feathered Friends Forever rescuing over 1400 birds

A Harlem-based bird rescue is spreading love to all of their feathery friends for National Love Your Pet Day. Two birds were left outside the bird rescue in freezing temperatures, but were found just in time.

Founded by owner Ron Johnson to give back and rescue birds in need of refuge, Feathered Friends Forever, takes extra care and pride in tending to their birds. Two of their newest members, Reemus and Romulus, had a close call after being left outside this door during a freezing night. “Reemus and Romulus were dropped off on a 30-degree day, left outside the welcome center without food and water by someone who apparently could not care for them anymore. The biggest thing was they didn’t have any water, which is key with any animal survival. If it would’ve been a windy night, it would’ve been all over," says Bob Courtwright.

They have since welcomed the two baby birds as they have all the others. Feathered Friends Forever, a 20-year nonprofit rescue organization, services over 1,400 birds here in Harlem. This rescue is the largest rescue in the nation and they're still growing.

Spanning 10 acres with 20 outdoor aviaries and 53 different species, this bird rescue goes through about an entire shed of food in one day. “We work entirely off private donations and the occasional grant, sponsors for birds, people that have placed their birds here that support then. But our operating cost are an excess of $500 a day for food power, food, and insurance and things like that. We have to raise that money to care for these birds," says Courtwright.

And they have several new projects on the rise like a butterfly sanctuary and Birds on the Brink. “Birds on the Brink is a project that a very good friend of the rescue has put forth. And it’s going to be a giant flight for macaws to let them really free fly like they would in the wild. It will have a new type of heating system in it as well as the cooling system. Something for everybody to come out and see when it gets full of birds later in the summer," says Courtwright.

The rescue staff encourages those looking into adopting a feathery friend to do their research and visit the rescue to understand a bird’s daily needs.