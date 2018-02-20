Registration deadline for March 20 special election is here

The deadline to register for the Mar. 20 special Richmond County election is upon us. The Mayor of Blythe and School Board District 7 positions are the positions that are currently unfilled.

The Board of Elections tells me whenever there is a special election many people ask the same questions: "Am I registered to vote?"

You have several different options to register, including registering online or heading to the Augusta municipal building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and filling it out in person.

Assistant Director Travis Doss, Jr. says this is a not an election where the entire county can vote, which is what many people may think. "When you have special elections like this that are only in certain districts, everybody thinks they are allowed to vote or can vote when it's only certain parts of the county which will be open."

You can find a full list of polling locations on the Board of Elections website.

